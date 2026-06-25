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Higher-for-longer US rates could boost Singapore banks’ earnings beyond 2026: analysts

A hawkish Fed could be good news for DBS, OCBC and UOB, even as benefits may not be equal across the sector

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Renald Yeo

Renald Yeo

Published Thu, Jun 25, 2026 · 08:00 AM
    • Higher rates generally support profitability by lifting interest income earned on loans and other assets, analysts say.
    • Higher rates generally support profitability by lifting interest income earned on loans and other assets, analysts say. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] A more hawkish US Federal Reserve could provide an earnings boost for Singapore banks by slowing the pace of net interest margin (NIM) compression, analysts say.

    Some have also suggested that the sector’s outlook beyond 2026 may improve if interest rates remain elevated.

    The prospect of US rates staying higher for longer comes as markets reassess expectations for monetary easing after the Fed signalled a firmer stance on inflation and interest rates under new chair Kevin Warsh.

    Singapore banksBankingDBSOCBCUOB

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