 Higher volatility, liquidity draw younger investors into CFDs, Companies & Markets - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
SUBSCRIBERS
BT EXCLUSIVE

Higher volatility, liquidity draw younger investors into CFDs

Some CFD platform operators report explosive growth in trading volumes; pandemic may also have lifted investors' liquidity by cutting consumption
Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 5:50 AM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT

BT_20210203_RAECFD3W41_4433798.jpg
CFDs allow investors to speculate on future market movements of an underlying asset without having to own the asset.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

TRADING in contracts for difference (CFDs) is on the rise in Singapore, with increased interest from a new crop of younger investors. Higher market volatility, greater liquidity and wider availability of information are also drivers of the trend, said market players.

CFDs...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 3, 2021 12:24 AM
Energy & Commodities

BP reports US$5.7b annual loss, its first in a decade

[LONDON] BP on Tuesday reported its first loss in at least a decade, taking a US$5.7 billion loss for the year...

Feb 3, 2021 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

Trump accused of 'grievous betrayal' in impeachment trial brief

[WASHINGTON] US impeachment managers denounced Donald Trump's alleged incitement of insurrection as "a betrayal of...

Feb 2, 2021 11:55 PM
Transport

Harley unveils turnaround plan after swinging to quarterly loss

[CHICAGO] Harley-Davidson on Tuesday unveiled a five-year turnaround plan to target low double-digit earnings growth...

Feb 2, 2021 11:50 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open higher after GameStop fever breaks

[NEW YORK] Wall Street continued its rebound on Tuesday following a chaotic week that pitched individual investors...

Feb 2, 2021 11:44 PM
Transport

Uber to buy alcohol delivery startup Drizly for US$1.1b

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber Technologies agreed to acquire Drizly, which makes an on-demand alcohol delivery app, for US$1....

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BP reports US$5.7b annual loss, its first in a decade

Trump accused of 'grievous betrayal' in impeachment trial brief

Harley unveils turnaround plan after swinging to quarterly loss

US: Stocks open higher after GameStop fever breaks

Uber to buy alcohol delivery startup Drizly for US$1.1b

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for