You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
SUBSCRIBERS

Hin Leong Trading's judicial managers given more time to restructure troubled firm

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 8:13 PM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

THE Singapore High Court on Thursday granted a three-month extension on the judicial management order to restructure Singapore's troubled oil trader Hin Leong Trading (HLT), subject to certain conditions, sources said.

This follows an application by HLT's judicial managers (JMs) for more...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 08:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Borrelli Walsh: 17 interested parties in Hyflux

SUBSCRIBERS

SEVENTEEN parties are interested in the embattled Hyflux and have signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to explore...

Jan 14, 2021 07:20 PM
Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy creditors vote 'yes' on debt restructuring scheme

KRISENERGY creditors approved its debt restructuring in a court meeting on Thursday, the upstream oil-and-gas...

Jan 14, 2021 07:00 PM
Companies & Markets

SLB Development H1 net profit stable year on year at S$5.54m

CATALIST-LISTED SLB Development's earnings held steady in the first half-year on profit contributions from its...

Jan 14, 2021 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 14, 2021 06:26 PM
Transport

New Renault boss plans leaner, electric future

[PARIS] French carmaker Renault pledged to slim down and focus more on technology as its new CEO laid out plans to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trump administration shelves planned investment ban on Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu: sources

StanChart's Singapore-based investment banking head is top CEO contender: FT

Broker's take: Maybank KE raises TP for Wilmar on potential Q4 surprises

MAS appoints new deputy managing director

Takeover price for Sunningdale Tech at S$1.55 is 'too low': Quarz Capital

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for