You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

HK block trade bonanza raises US$1.8b in one day

Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

ISSUERS took advantage of Asian stocks hitting fresh records on Monday to sell US$1.8 billion worth of stock in five block trades that were all increased in size, a new year frenzy highlighting bullish sentiment in the market.

The flurry of share sales came in a narrow window before the Georgia Senate runoffs in the United States on Jan 5. US stocks had slipped on Monday as investors fretted about the country's nascent economic recovery following a surge in global coronavirus cases.

The parent of Chinese pharmaceutical firm Wuxi Biologics Cayman, a familiar presence in Hong Kong's equity capital markets, raised US$1.3 billion in a placement, selling 20 million additional shares in the biotech company. Warburg Pincus fetched US$188 million from the sale of mainland vitro fertilisation service provider Jinxin Fertility Group shares, which was also upsized.

"Definitely lots of bullish sentiment swivelling in the market right now, particularly when it comes to the Chinese market with the interest to hunt for returns at the start of the year," said Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG Asia.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Shareholders sold stakes on Monday in three other companies in Hong Kong: Hygeia Healthcare Holdings, China East Education Holdings and Kingboard Laminates Holdings.

Tuesday's runoff in Georgia will determine whether Democrats have control of Congress and so can push President-elect Joe Biden's agenda. But much like the November election, the results are likely to be delayed for days or even weeks. Deal activity slowed during the US election last year, showing that investors hold off big bets during key political events.

Apart from buoyant markets, the short window before the holidays is also spurring the boom in share sales. January is often a busy time for additional equity sales in Hong Kong, as the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday tends to make the period too short to carry out initial public offerings. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 6, 2021 12:39 AM
Technology

Qualcomm CEO Mollenkopf to retire

[SAN DIEGO] Qualcomm said company President Cristiano Amon will succeed chief executive officer Steve Mollenkopf,...

Jan 6, 2021 12:32 AM
Technology

IPhone supply chain sends bullish signal on 5G after tepid start

[CUPERTINO] IPhone suppliers are racing to meet surging demand for Apple's 5G handsets after tech-savvy consumers...

Jan 6, 2021 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

World Bank sees global output up 4% in 2021, flags downside risks

[WASHINGTON] The global economy is expected to expand 4 per cent in 2021 after shrinking 4.3 per cent in 2020, the...

Jan 5, 2021 11:40 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing sector activity rises to nearly 2-1/2-year high

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturing activity rose to its highest level in nearly 2-1/2 years in December likely as...

Jan 5, 2021 11:27 PM
Consumer

Amazon buys 11 aircraft to make deliveries faster

[SEATTLE] Amazon.com said on Tuesday it bought 11 Boeing 767-300 aircraft, as it looks to boost its delivery...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore financial services fintech GoBear folds business

Issuing limits raised for Singapore government securities and treasury bills

SingPost suspends all airmail to UK, destinations that transit via the UK

Higher food costs stalk Britons as Brexit reality hits home

First Reit's problematic rent structure with master lessee brought to fore

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for