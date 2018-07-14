You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

HK tutoring firm Bexcellent soars 22% in trading debut on Friday

Sat, Jul 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

BEXCELLENT Group Holdings, whose top tutor earns more than HK$40 million (S$7 million) a year, surged as much as 34 per cent on the first day of trading in Hong Kong.

The provider of tutoring services to Hong Kong secondary school students was so popular that individual investors placed orders for about 289 times the stock initially available to them. Bexcellent raised HK$135 million in its initial public offering (IPO) after pricing shares near the top of a marketed range. That's a contrast to Xiaomi Corp, which priced its IPO at the low end two weeks ago.

Shares of Bexcellent closed at HK$1.32 for a 22 per cent gain from their IPO price of HK$1.08.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Courses and products provided by Bexcellent's top five tutors accounted for more than half of its total revenue last year, the company said in its IPO prospectus. Remuneration payable to the top tutor was HK$43.4 million in the year through July 2017, the document showed. That's more than Bexcellent's net income of HK$34.1 million in the same period.

Rival firm Hong Kong Education International Investments Ltd ran a newspaper advertisement in 2015, offering to pay Bexcellent's top tutor Lam Yat Yan an annual salary of HK$85 million.

Shares of Hong Kong Education have plunged 97 per cent since their 2011 IPO, while Mr Lam has remained a tutor and shareholder of Bexcellent. BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

India's troubled Fortis picks IHH as its preferred suitor

Gains for semiconductor plays ASTI, UMS amid active trading

STB serves Asiatravel.com, subsidiaries suspension notice, casts doubts on operations

3 out of 4 maritime bonds lost value in H1 2018

Top 5 performers on FTSE-ST Small-Cap Index average 36% YTD return

Indosuez Wealth strengthens Asia team

Editor's Choice

Jul 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

India's troubled Fortis picks IHH as its preferred suitor

BT_20180714_HYARTSG14_3500880.jpg
Jul 14, 2018
Life & Culture

Art Basel organiser to start new art fair in Singapore

BT_20180714_NEW_CVRPAGE_3500481.jpg
Jul 14, 2018
Brunch

Insolvency limbo: the SGD bond market

Most Read

1 Tham Khai Meng fired from chief creative officer role at ad giant Ogilvy over alleged misconduct
2 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
3 Koufu prices IPO at S$0.63 a share to raise S$70.5m
4 COE supply expands for August to October; lower premiums expected
5 Singapore stock pullback offers buys, but no clarity on H2 outlook
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180714_NEW_CVRPAGE_3500481.jpg
Jul 14, 2018
Brunch

Insolvency limbo: the SGD bond market

Jul 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 growth below expectations at 3.8%

BT_20180714_HYARTSG14_3500880.jpg
Jul 14, 2018
Life & Culture

Art Basel organiser to start new art fair in Singapore

Jul 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

India's troubled Fortis picks IHH as its preferred suitor

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening