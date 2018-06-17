You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ho Bee Land acquires Grade A office building in London

Sun, Jun 17, 2018 - 4:11 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

PROPERTY group Ho Bee Land announced on Sunday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Grandeur Property Investments, has completed its acquisition of Frasia Properties S.à.r.l for £650 million (approximately S$1.16 billion) in London.

Registered in Luxembourg, Frasia Properties S.à.r.l owns a freehold property known as Ropemaker Place, a 21-storey Grade A office building comprising approximately 602,000 square feet of commercial space.

The property is strategically located to take maximum advantage of the introduction of Crossrail (to be completed and operational in December this year) with the Moorgate station less than 200 metres away. Just about 400 metres away is the Liverpool Street Station, which is the busiest transportation hub in the City of London.

The property is currently multi-let with a weighted average lease term of 10.5 years to expiry and 8.5 years to break option. It offers a running yield of approximately 4.68 per cent with an annual rental income of about £30.57 million,  with the office accommodation accounting for 97.4 per cent. The property will be held for long-term investment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

With the acquisition of Ropemaker Place, Ho Bee Land’s total investment in London has risen to S$2.4 billion, which constitutes 41 per cent of the group’s total investment portfolio.

Chairman and CEO of Ho Bee Land Chua, Thian Poh said: “Despite Brexit, London has proven resilient and maintained its position as the world’s top financial city ahead of New York. We remain confident of the long-term prospects of London. The Brexit uncertainty has, in fact, provided us with the opportunity to suss out excellent investment opportunities like Ropemaker Place.”

He added that the acquisition allows the group to “substantially grow its robust and sustainable recurrent income base”.

The acquisition is financed by internal funds and bank borrowings. It is expected to contribute positively to the consolidated earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of Ho Bee Land group for the financial year ending  Dec 31,  2018.

Ho Bee Land’s London advisory team in this transaction includes Dentons, Deloitte and Savills.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180616_LOH_3472228.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Life & Culture

How changes in diet can help Irritable Bowel Syndrome

BT_20180616_PAGE9_3472659.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Brunch

In high spirits

BT_20180616_VICUBE16_3472505.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Cubicle Files
Life & Culture

Trust me, I'm your boss

BT_20180616_LLQTVAS158085_3472691.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Product line sales, IP licences the way forward for QT Vascular

Most Read

1 Former UOB personal banker jailed for cheating, forgery; clients lost S$500,000
2 More luxury condos to cross S$4,000 psf mark
3 Mahathir rejects Jho Low deal for immunity: report
4 Time to switch out of developer stocks?
5 China's yuan to get hit with US$20b dividend onslaught
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180616_PAGE9_3472659.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Brunch

In high spirits

BT_20180616_JQAI_3472589.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Startups

Singapore businesses not using AI either fear it or don't get it

colin-ct-16.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump ignites trade war with China, triggering swift retaliation

BT_20180616_KREMERGE15_3472613.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Real Estate

Emerging prime areas challenge traditional districts 9, 10, 11

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening