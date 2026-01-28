Ho Bee Land appoints Li Xiangrun as new CFO

He joined the property developer in June 2023

Li Xiangrun previously spent a decade at BNP Paribas, where he served as director of real estate investment banking for Asia-Pacific. PHOTO: HO BEE LAND

[SINGAPORE] Ho Bee Land has promoted its current head of finance, Li Xiangrun, to chief financial officer effective Feb 1.

The position is currently not filled, according to the property developer’s website.

Li, 43, joined the company in June 2023 as head of finance. Prior to his tenure at Ho Bee Land, he spent a decade at BNP Paribas, where he served as director of real estate investment banking for Asia-Pacific.

The board believes that Li, who is concurrently appointed company secretary, “possesses the requisite experiences and capabilities” to be CFO, Ho Bee Land said in a bourse filing on Wednesday (Jan 28).

As CFO, he will be responsible for the group’s financial management, capital management, financial strategy, risk management, treasury tax, corporate governance and investor relations.

In addition, Li will also support the board on matters relating to capital allocation, funding strategy and balance sheet risk management.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from Imperial College Business School and a Master of Science from New York University Stern School of Business and Hong Kong University Business School.

Li is a member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants.

Shares of Ho Bee Land closed 0.4 per cent or S$0.01 lower at S$2.48 on Wednesday.