Ho Bee Land posts 50% fall in H2 net profit to S$50.4 million

The decline follows the deconsolidation of Elementum, decreased rental income and lower settlements of development properties

Chloe Lim

Published Tue, Feb 24, 2026 · 09:13 PM — Updated Tue, Feb 24, 2026 · 09:31 PM
    • Ho Bee Land intends to grow “a strong development pipeline of well-located master-planned communities” in its key markets across Australia.
    [SINGAPORE] Real estate developer Ho Bee Land on Tuesday (Feb 24) reported a 50 per cent decline in its net profit for the second half of its financial year ended Dec 31, 2025, to S$50.4 million, from S$100.7 million the year before.

    Revenue stood at S$262.3 million for H2, down 12 per cent from S$298 million in the year-ago period.

    The decline came from the deconsolidation of biomedical and life sciences hub Elementum, decreased rental income, and lower settlements of the group’s development properties.

    The board recommended a first and final dividend of S$0.05 per ordinary share for FY2025, an increase from S$0.04 in the previous fiscal year.

    The dividend will be paid on May 22, after the record date of May 13.

    Earnings per share stood at S$0.0759 for H2, down from S$0.1517 in the year before.

    Cash and cash equivalents stood at S$228.7 million, up from S$183.1 million in H2 FY2024.

    Additionally, the cost of sales for residential development projects narrowed by 23 per cent to S$99.7 million in H2 FY2025, from S$129.6 million previously.

    Direct rental expenses rose to S$16.3 million on the year, from S$14.9 million.

    Ho Bee Land intends to grow “a strong development pipeline of well-located master-planned communities” in its key markets across Australia, among other initiatives.

    The group on Jan 26 announced that it had acquired a development site in Queensland for A$318.5 million (S$279.8 million), part of expanding its long-term land bank in the country.

    It also has major enhancement works slated for 1 St Martin’s Le Grand, an office building in London, for which planning permission was secured in mid-2025.

    Nicholas Chua, chief executive officer of Ho Bee Land, added: “We are also embarking on asset-enhancement works at 67 Lombard Street (in London) to strengthen its positioning as a Grade A best-in-class office.”

    Shares of Ho Bee Land ended Tuesday 0.8 per cent or S$0.02 higher at S$2.50.

