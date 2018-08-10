You are here

Ho Bee Land Q2 net profit nearly doubles to S$71.5m

Fri, Aug 10, 2018 - 7:20 PM
HO Bee Land has posted net profit of S$71.5 million for the second quarter ended June 30, up 98.1 per cent from the S$36.1 million net profit in the year-ago period.

In a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Friday evening, the property group said that the stronger bottomline was on the back of recognition of a S$28.3 million fair value gain on investment property. This arose from the group completing the sale during the second quarter of 2018, of a 30-year leasehold interest carved out from a 999-year leasehold petrol station site in Bukit Timah Road. Ho Bee continues to hold the residual lease for the site. The sale price was higher than the last valuation for the site as at Dec 31, 2017.

Another major reason for the increase in Q2 net profit was the group’s share of profit of associates, contributed by the joint-venture projects in Shanghai and Zhuhai, which doubled to S$25.7 million in Q2 FY2018 from S$12.2 million in Q2 FY2017.

For Q2 FY2018, group revenue rose 16.1 per cent to S$43.4 million from the year-ago period. The increase was due mainly to higher rental revenue from 67 Lombard Street, acquired in June 2017, and Ropemaker Place, acquired on June 15 this year. Both are commercial properties in London.

Earnings per share climbed to 10.74 Singapore cents in Q2 FY2018 from 5.42 Singapore cents in Q2 FY2017.Net asset value per share stood at S$4.78 as at June 30, 2018, eight Singapore cents higher than the S$4.70 as at Dec 31, 2017. No dividend was proposed. Ho Bee Land shares ended unchanged at S$2.54 on Friday. The group announced its results after the stock market closed.

For the first half, Ho Bee posted net profit of S$120.9 million, up 30.8 per cent from a year ago.Group revenue expanded 15.4 per cent to S$92.1 million.

