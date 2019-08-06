You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ho Bee Land Q2 net profit slides 80% to S$14.4m

Tue, Aug 06, 2019 - 7:18 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

SHARE of losses from associates and jointly controlled entities and absence of fair-value gain dealt a blow to property firm Ho Bee Land's second-quarter earnings.

Net profit plunged 79.9 per cent to S$14.4 million from the previous year, as its Shanghai and Zhuhai associates faced accrual of land appreciation tax amounting to S$20.5 million. For its share of results from jointly controlled entities, Ho Bee captured losses from its residential development project in Tangshan and in-progress Australia projects, which expensed marketing and promotional expenses.

In all, Ho Bee saw S$6.7 million in share of losses from associates and jointly controlled entities compared to share of profits of S$28.3 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Moreover, the group had recorded a fair-value gain of S$28.3 million in the same quarter last year for selling its leasehold interest in the petrol station site along Bukit Timah Road.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Revenue rose 21.2 per cent to S$52.6 million from the previous year, helped by contributions from Ropemaker Place, a London investment property which was acquired on June 15 last year. The group also noted positive rental reversions at The Metropolis in Singapore and other London properties, and that its rental income rose 30 per cent.

Earnings per share fell to 2.16 Singapore cents from 10.74 Singapore cents in the previous year. The company considers dividends at the end of the fiscal year.

For the first half of the year, net profit fell 65 per cent to S$42.1 million, while earnings per share stood at 6.32 cents compared to 18.16 cents in H1 2018.

The group noted a bleak outlook for global economic growth with the ongoing geopolitical tensions, trade conflicts and Brexit uncertainty, and that the Singapore economy has already been negatively impacted.

Chua Thian Poh, chairman and chief executive officer, said: "Our portfolio of investment properties will help us weather the challenging times ahead and underpin the group's profitability."

Ho Bee shares closed S$0.01 or 0.4 per cent lower at S$2.32 on Tuesday before the results were announced.

Companies & Markets

GSH Q2 net profit falls 41% on higher sales cost, weaker hospitality business

No Signboard posts Q3 net loss of S$1.4m on higher expenses, revenue fall

China Sunsine Q2 net profit falls 35% on lower average selling price

StarHub Q2 net profit falls 36.1% on higher costs, weaker earnings

10 largest healthcare stocks on SGX average 5.7% YTD return

Manhattan Resources narrows Q2 loss to S$895,000

Editor's Choice

BT_20190806_AGWRAP6M2DK_3855239.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Asian markets get that sinking feeling on rising trade war pains

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore bank shares hit amid Hong Kong unrest and trade war

Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Tighter rules to curb shady trading practices and restore trust

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_hdb_060819.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Real Estate

CPF, loan rule changes reinvigorate demand for older HDB flats: OrangeTee

doc76jlab04mlx14yc6f3yy_doc75cugr5yryo8c0cmet0.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_honestbee_060844.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Garage

honestbee faces S$6m of demands, owes at least US$209m: court documents

Aug 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Valuation of unlisted assets in GIC, Temasek updated regularly: Lawrence Wong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly