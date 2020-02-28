You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ho Bee Land Q4 net profit more than triples to S$267.6m

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 6:56 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

HO Bee Land's net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019 rose more than three times to S$267.6 million from S$81.4 million a year ago, the property firm reported on Friday.

The results came on the back of fair-value gains on investment properties amounting to S$243.7 million, versus fair-value gains of S$93 million in the last quarter of the previous year. The gains are largely attributable to the group's two largest investment properties in value: the Metropolis in Buona Vista, Singapore, and Ropemaker Place in London.

Revenue inched up 3.6 per cent to S$54.3 million from S$52.5 million in Q4 2018, and earnings per share were 40.23 Singapore cents versus 12.24 cents in the previous year.

For the full year, net profit rose 23.1 per cent to S$332.3 million from S$270 million in FY2018, boosted by the fair-value gains in Q4.

They were partially offset by a 90.3 per cent dive in the group's share of profits from associates, which fell to S$10.5 million from S$108.5 million a year ago. This was primarily due to a lower number of residential units in its Shanghai and Zhuhai development projects being handed over to buyers this year.

SEE ALSO

Rolls-Royce reports £852m operating loss on Trent 1000

Revenue climbed 7.9 per cent to S$212.4 million from S$196.8 million, largely on higher net rental income from the Metropolis and Ropemaker Place. Earnings per share were 49.95 cents, up from 40.58 cents a year ago.

The board has recommended a first and final dividend of eight cents and a special dividend of two cents, for an aggregate dividend of 10 cents per share for the year. In FY2018, Ho Bee Land paid out dividends of 10 cents per share as well.

"Despite the weak global economic outlook, and the ongoing trade and geopolitical tensions in FY2019, the group's properties enjoyed positive rental reversions and high occupancy in both Singapore and the UK," said chairman and CEO Chua Thian Poh.

"We will continue to look for good investment and development opportunities in key gateway cities with strong economic fundamentals," he added.

The group said that it will stay vigilant to deal with challenges arising from the Covid-19 outbreak and uncertainties surrounding the final stages of Brexit.

Ho Bee Land shares closed at S$2.25 on Friday, down four cents or 1.75 per cent before the results were announced.

Companies & Markets

SIA cuts senior management salaries, offers voluntary no-pay leave scheme

Banyan Tree Q4 profit more than doubles to S$12.8m

KrisEnergy Q4 loss widens to US$82.7m despite higher revenue

Covid-19 has triggered a fallout in commodity prices, says Olam

Netlink NBN Trust, vendor end project for support systems

Tee International CFO quits

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 28, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Feb 28, 2020 06:24 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares sink further on Friday, tumble 5.3% on the week

SINGAPORE equities faced heavy selling on Friday en route to their worst weekly performance since August 2011 as the...

Feb 28, 2020 06:14 PM
Government & Economy

Mahathir loses party support for PM job

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's political impasse shows no sign of ending five days after the ruling coalition imploded,...

Feb 28, 2020 06:02 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares slide 1.5% on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed sharply lower on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down...

Feb 28, 2020 05:55 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA cuts senior management salaries, offers voluntary no-pay leave scheme

WITH travel demand slumping amid the Covid-19 outbreak, Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be cutting salaries of senior...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.