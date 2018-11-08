You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ho Bee Land's Q3 profit up almost 25%

Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 6:45 PM
nisha.v.ramchandani@gmail.com@Nisha_BT

PROPERTY developer Ho Bee Land's third-quarter net profit rose nearly 25 per cent year on year to S$67.75 million.

The bottom line was strengthened by higher share of profits of associates, thanks to development projects in Shanghai and Zhuhai. For the quarter under review, share of profits of associates spiked about 54 per cent to S$44.21 million.

Total revenue rose about 20 per cent to S$52.33 million on the back of higher rental income from Ropemaker Place, which was acquired in June this year. Earnings per share for the quarter came to 10.18 Singapore cents, up from 8.17 Singapore cents a year ago.

Chua Thian Poh, chairman and chief executive officer of the group, said that the cooling measures in Singapore and China have dampened demand for residential properties, while in the UK, there is heightened uncertainty surrounding Brexit. However, he added: "We remain confident in the long-term prospects of the London office property market. Overall, with our portfolio of investment properties and strong recurring income, we are able to cushion any adverse financial impact arising from these headwinds."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Cortina's Q2 net income boosted by improved sales margin

Genting Singapore net profit soars 46% in Q3 as attractions business grows

SIA Engineering Q2 profit slips, operating environment remains "challenging"

UOL clarifies that it is in talks to buy Sydney office property

SGX, Temasek unit invest in capital markets platform iSTOX

Ezion Holdings Q3 loss widens to US$20.9m

Editor's Choice

Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector

BT_20181108_GCFORUM8_3611011.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Soaring US deficit a negative for equities: BlackRock chief

BP_Hi-P_081118_9.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

US-China row hits Hi-P Q3 profits

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
3 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
4 In blow to Trump, Democrats seize US House control; Republicans retain Senate
5 Banks set to deliver fatter margins in coming quarters
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc72o8agjr6l03wcgwjc2_doc72nntzxnuv91e8cbd8f5.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Startups

Grab partners Thailand's KBank to launch e-wallet in 2019, gets US$50m investment from bank

doc72ocek601j4g1jnn3gs_doc72fpkzq1rw511i98on8u.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Temasek unit invest in capital markets platform iSTOX

BP_Singtel_081118_25.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q2 profit plunges 77% to S$667m on absence of year-ago exceptional gain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening