Ho Bee Land's Q3 profit up on higher share of associates' profits

Singapore
BOOSTED by higher share of profits of associates, property developer Ho Bee Land's third quarter net profit rose nearly 25 per cent year on year to S$67.75 million.
Share of profits of associates leapt about 54 per cent to S$44.21 million, thanks to development projects
