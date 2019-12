MAINBOARD-LISTED Hock Lian Seng's deputy chief executive officer, David Chew Tuan Dong, will resign to pursue other opportunities with effect from Dec 31, the civil engineering group said on Tuesday.

Mr Chew, 63, has been an executive director of Hock Lian Seng since August 2014.

Hock Lian Seng shares rose half a Singapore cent or 1.33 per cent to S$0.38 on Tuesday.