Hoe Leong appeals to strike out Malaysian civil suit for alleged deceit, fraudulent misrepresentation

HOE Leong Corporation on Thursday said it has appealed to strike out a civil suit in Malaysia for alleged deceit and fraudulent misrepresentation.

Its application to strike out the civil suit was dismissed by the Malaysian High Court earlier in December. The trial of the legal suit has been fixed for Oct 21-25, 2021.

In September last year, Hoe Leong had been served with a writ and statement of claim taken out by solicitors of Halim Saad against the company and five other defendants.

Mr Halim's claim in the civil suit is for alleged deceit and/or fraudulent misrepresentation by Hoe Leong and an alleged conspiracy by the defendants which caused him to suffer loss and damage. He is seeking general damages against the defendants.

Shares in Hoe Leong remain suspended; they last traded at S$0.002 on Aug 28 last year.