Hoe Leong re-appoints executive director 2 days after his failed re-election

Singapore
MAINBOARD-LISTED heavy equipment trader Hoe Leong has re-appointed Joseph Liew Yoke Pheng as an executive director - just two days after his re-election was voted down at the company's annual general meeting (AGM).
The quick about-turn prompted a query from the bourse...
