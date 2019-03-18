You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Home retailer Iuiga plans to expand into food, enter Malaysia

Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

BT_20190318_JAIUIGA_3726613.jpg
To make a purchase at an Iuiga outlet, a shopper must create an account. There are about 500 sign-ups a day, and a fifth of those who buy something in Iuiga's stores go on to make an online purchase.
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

Singapore

SINGAPORE homeware brand Iuiga is expanding its range and reach, introducing food products and consumables in the second half of this year and planning to head to Malaysia next year, chief growth officer Jaslyn Chan told The Business Times. Its Series C funding round is set to

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore investors snap up US stocks in Q4 amid Wall St plunge

Most Read

1 DBS hires Bank of Singapore private banker
2 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
3 Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?
4 Keppel Infra Trust ups equity fundraising to S$500.8m on strong demand
5 DBS snags ex-BoS private banker
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore investors snap up US stocks in Q4 amid Wall St plunge

Mar 18, 2019
Stocks

Rally may build in absence of trade, Fed surprises

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening