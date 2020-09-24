You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hong Lai Huat board stands by carrying value assessment for properties

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 6:57 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED property developer Hong Lai Huat Group has engaged independent valuers to assess its properties held for sale, the board said on Thursday, in a reply to bourse queries on fair-value calculations in its recent half-year results.

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) had asked about the basis of assessment for the value of about S$25.2 million for these properties, as well as whether any material change would be needed, given the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

The SGX also asked for details of roughly S$5.89 million in "biological assets", which Hong Lai Huat said referred to immature cassava that has not yet been harvested.

The board added that it believes the methodologies to determine the carrying value of both the properties held for sale and the biological assets are satisfactorily reasonable.

Shares ended at S$0.145 on Thursday, down by 0.8 Singapore cent or 5.23 per cent, before the latest announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

King Wan Corp can meet payment obligations, board says after bourse query

Hiap Tong Corp has enough resources to carry on despite virus hit to construction, says its board

Neo Group shareholders vote yes on property business diversification

M1 is third telco to launch non-standalone 5G; mobile plan available from Friday

Even before proposed merger, CCT and CMT have already been diversifying: managers

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades ThaiBev to 'add' as share price back at low levels

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 24, 2020 06:30 PM
Consumer

Indonesia gives free Bali staycations to test tourism readiness

[JAKARTA] Indonesia is offering free tours and staycations to 4,440 residents of its resort island of Bali, in a...

Sep 24, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Sep 24, 2020 06:29 PM
Companies & Markets

King Wan Corp can meet payment obligations, board says after bourse query

MAINBOARD-LISTED building and construction services provider King Wan Corp will be able to fulfil its payment...

Sep 24, 2020 06:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Hiap Tong Corp has enough resources to carry on despite virus hit to construction, says its board

CATALIST-LISTED crane provider Hiap Tong Corp has enough financial resources and banking facilities for its business...

Sep 24, 2020 06:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Neo Group shareholders vote yes on property business diversification

CATALIST-LISTED caterer and food manufacturer Neo Group can now expand into the property business, with shareholders...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China has a new richest person, with Jack Ma dethroned

Gold extends losses to fourth day on US dollar rally

Hot stock: Wilmar sees active trading after announcing China unit's IPO price

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades ThaiBev to 'add' as share price back at low levels

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, Dairy Farm, Hanwell, Tat Seng, Medtecs, Aspen

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.