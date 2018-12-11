You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hong Lai Huat calls off S$15.7m sale of hotel in Cambodia project

Tue, Dec 11, 2018 - 7:32 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

HONG Lai Huat's S$15.7 million sale of a hotel at its D'Seaview project in Sihanoukville, Cambodia has been terminated after the buyer did not make full payment.

The mainboard-listed property developer said in a Singapore Exchange announcement that it received partial payment from the buyer as at Tuesday for the 98-room, 10-storey boutique hotel.  

Hong Lai Huat sought legal advice from its Cambodian counsels and terminated the sale and purchase agreement.

"The Company is currently reviewing the overall impact of the termination on the group, and will update shareholders on other material developments at the appropriate juncture," it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

D'Seaview is Hong Lai Huat's first major Cambodia project and the freehold project comprises 737 residential units and 67 commercial units. 

Hong Lai Huat told The Business Times on Tuesday that the US$22 million sale of an adjacent piece of land spanning 22,064 sq m is "well in progress". The announcement of the sale in late August said the company would complete this sale in two-and-a-half months.

A company representative said the construction of D'Seaview is expected to be completed in 2019 and not affected by the termination of the hotel's sale.

A press statement in March announcing the hotel sale had said the development of the commercial and residential segments was expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2018 and the first half of 2019 respectively.

The developer put its Singapore operations on hold 10 years ago and expanded into Cambodia for growth in property and agriculture.

Hong Lai Huat closed at S$0.225, half a Singapore cent or 2.3 per cent higher before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Noble to seek court-ordered administration in Bermuda to complete restructuring into New Noble

Singapore firms raise US$4.9b in equity capital markets to date in 2018; 30.1% fall from 2017: Refinitiv

Pine Capital to buy up to 51% of Hong Kong investment firm for HK$2.55m in shares

China Star Food proposes 1-for-1 rights issue at 1.5 S cents per rights share

Great Eastern to buy Indonesia insurance firm for US$28m

Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts

Editor's Choice

BT_20181211_LMXVALUE_3640093.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts

BT_20181211_LSPRIVATE11_3639983.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore private banks target Middle East, NRI clients

BT_20181211_LLNICO_3640017.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nico Steel forges ahead with new higher-margin strategy

Most Read

1 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
2 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
3 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-parkviwe-121219.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Real Estate

Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

nz-woodlands-111218.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Real Estate

Government Land Sales programme releases white site in Woodlands Regional Centre

Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to seek court-ordered administration in Bermuda to complete restructuring into New Noble

Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern to buy Indonesia insurance firm for US$28m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening