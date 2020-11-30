Hong Leong Asia chairman ups stake

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
FOR the five local trading sessions that spanned Nov 20 to 26, the Straits Times Index (STI) gained 2.9 per cent, with the Nikkei 225 Index, Hang Seng Index and S&P/ASX 200 Index averaging a 2.0 per cent gain.
This has brought the STI's decline in total return for the 2020 year to Nov...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes