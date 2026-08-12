The Business Times
business-time-50

Hong Leong Asia H1 net profit surges 64.1% to S$91.9 million

Group attributes increase to higher sales volumes in building materials unit, strong engine unit sales from main subsidiary Yuchai

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Wed, Aug 12, 2026 · 06:51 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Hong Leong Asia’s precast facility in Punggol. Revenue for the building materials unit rose 24.1% to S$384.8 million, supported by robust construction activities in Singapore.
    • Hong Leong Asia’s precast facility in Punggol. Revenue for the building materials unit rose 24.1% to S$384.8 million, supported by robust construction activities in Singapore. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Hong Leong Asia reported a 64.1 per cent increase in net profit to S$91.9 million for the first half ended Jun 30, from S$56 million for the previous corresponding period.

    This was driven by higher sales volumes for precast and ready-mix concrete in its building materials unit, as well as strong engine unit sales from its main subsidiary Yuchai, the group said in a bourse filing on Wednesday (Aug 12).

    Earnings per share came in at S$0.1204, up from S$0.0749 a year earlier.

    Revenue rose 17.6 per cent year on year to S$3.1 billion, from S$2.7 billion.

    Yuchai, which generates about 87 per cent of the group’s total revenue, booked a 16.8 per cent increase in revenue to S$2.7 billion, as engine unit sales grew 10.9 per cent to 277,684 units.

    Meanwhile, revenue for the building materials unit rose 24.1 per cent to S$384.8 million, supported by robust construction activities in Singapore.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Newly acquired subsidiaries Yong Tai Loong and Nanyue Fuel Injection Systems also started contributing revenue post-acquisition, said Hong Leong Asia.

    An interim dividend of S$0.03 a share was declared, up from S$0.02 a share a year earlier. The dividend will be paid out on Sep 9, after the record date on Aug 27.

    Hong Leong Asia expects demand in China to be supported by rising demand for advanced engines from data centres and “growth in the export market”, despite mixed domestic demand.

    In Singapore and Malaysia, the group expects healthy demand from public and private-sector projects, as well as infrastructure development.

    The group said it expects its H2 and full-year performance to be “satisfactory”, barring unforeseen circumstances.

    Shares of Hong Leong Asia ended 0.6 per cent or S$0.02 higher at S$3.10 on Wednesday, before the results were released.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    hong leong asiaFinancial results

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    BYD’s rise to become the No 1 passenger-car seller in Singapore can be described as explosive. 

    How BYD disrupted Singapore’s car market – and why the strategy is turning on itself

    The Vietnamese economy has long relied heavily on bank lending, straining commercial banks as they shoulder the bulk of the financing needed by companies and large infrastructure projects.

    Vietnam seeks US$76 billion a year from capital markets to ease reliance on banks

    Under the Philippines’ new policy, up to four EV models will be provided with as much as 15 billion pesos each in fiscal support, in the form of tax payment certificates.

    Too little, too late? Manila’s billion-dollar bid to ignite its sputtering EV industry

    The 302-unit Cape Royale, completed in 2013, has been the last major new condominium development in Sentosa Cove. 

    Two-thirds of Sentosa Cove resales in the red, with average loss topping S$1 million since 2023

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More