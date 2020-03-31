You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hong Leong Asia posts 39.1% hike in full-year net profit to S$34.4m

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 9:44 PM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg

HONG Leong Asia recorded a 39.1 per cent hike in net profit to S$34.4 million for the year ended Dec 31, 2019, on account of higher business volumes and better contribution margins by its Building Materials Unit (BMU),  said the industrial conglomerate on Tuesday.

Other income, which comprised mainly interest income and government grants, increased 46.6 per cent to S$71.5 million from the year before, as its subsidiary Yuchai benefited from higher government grants and interest income in 2019.

Selling and distribution expenses, however, rose 20.0 per cent to S$296.5 million for the same period, largely from higher warranty expenses, additional allowance for doubtful debts and higher freight costs, it said.

Revenue for the same period rose 8.4 per cent, to S$4.1 billion, due to higher revenue recorded by Diesel Engines Unit Yuchai and BMU.

Yuchai’s revenue increased by S$250.0 million or 7.6 per cent from the year before, having sold 376,148 engines in 2019, marginally higher than 375,731 units sold in 2018. This was due to stronger sales in industrial and agricultural engines, which were partially offset by weaker sales in the bus and truck engine segments.

SEE ALSO

Hong Leong Asia given more time to release results on Covid-19 fallout

BMU’s revenue increased by S$77.6 million or 18.1 per cent from 2018, as both its Singapore and Malaysian operations reported higher year-on-year revenue.

Earnings per share for the year was S$4.61, reversing from a loss per share of S$1.37 the year before.

Shares of Hong Leong Asia closed up S$0.025 or 6.49 per cent to S$0.41 on Monday before the results were released.

Companies & Markets

SATS issues S$200m 2.9% 5-year notes

Yanlord nets 2.8b yuan in pre-sales for Nanjing and Nantong apartments

Sino Grandness back in the black with Q4 net profit of 2.6m yuan

Golden Energy JV completes acquisition of Australia gold mine

Covid-19: LMIRT to close all malls, retail spaces in Indonesia for 2 weeks

AGMs must include live webcast, limit physical attendance to 10 people: SGX RegCo

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 31, 2020 09:41 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia pushes budget deficit to 5%, cuts taxes amid virus

[JAKARTA] Indonesia cut corporate taxes and temporarily scrapped a budget deficit cap introduced after the Asian...

Mar 31, 2020 09:12 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand triples cash handouts to 135b baht for workers hit by virus impact

[BANGKOK] Thailand's Cabinet has agreed to triple the number of workers receiving cash handouts to nine million to...

Mar 31, 2020 08:06 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: Employers who don't implement telecommuting risk committing offence

IT WILL soon be an offence for employers to not implement telecommuting measures if the nature of the jobs in their...

Mar 31, 2020 08:03 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong February retail sales post record fall on coronavirus spread

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's retail sales fell by a record 44 per cent in February from a year earlier, as travel...

Mar 31, 2020 07:50 PM
Companies & Markets

SATS issues S$200m 2.9% 5-year notes

MAINBOARD-LISTED SATS on Tuesday said it has issued S$200 million worth of five-year notes. 

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.