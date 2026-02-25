Hong Leong Asia posts 48.6% rise in H2 net profit to S$56.8 million

The board has proposed a final dividend of S$0.03 per share

[SINGAPORE] Hong Leong Asia (HLA) on Wednesday (Feb 25) reported a 48.6 per cent surge in net profit for its half-year ended Dec 31, 2025, to S$56.8 million, from S$38.2 million the year before.

Revenue stood at S$2.5 billion for the period, up 26.2 per cent from S$2 billion in the corresponding period a year prior.

The board has proposed a final dividend of S$0.03 per share.

Together with the interim dividend paid of S$0.02 per share, this marks a dividend of S$0.05 per share for FY2025, compared with S$0.04 for FY2024.

Earnings per share stood at S$0.0759 for H2 FY2025, up from S$0.0511 in the same period a year before.

While the group expects demand in the domestic market to remain mixed, it said that its unit China Yuchai International should continue to grow, due to rising demand for more advanced engines from data centre applications, and growth in the export market for truck and bus applications.

The company owns a 48.7 per cent stake in China Yuchai International.

“Yuchai is working on research and development initiatives to improve its portfolio of powertrain solutions. At the same time, (its) partnerships with global industrial leaders will continue to strengthen market access,” said the bourse filing.

Shares of HLA ended Wednesday 10.3 per cent or S$0.35 lower at S$3.05 prior to the release of results.