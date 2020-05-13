Hong Leong Asia to acquire remaining shares in Tasek

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
HONG Leong Asia, which holds an 88.16 per cent stake in cement maker Tasek through two subsidiaries, is making an offer to acquire all the remaining shares it does not own in the company, for about RM83.9 million (S$27.4 million).
Hong Leong Asia, via its units HL Cement...
