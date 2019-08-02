You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hong Leong Asia ups takeover offer price for cement maker Tasek

Fri, Aug 02, 2019 - 9:59 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

HONG Leong Asia has revised its takeover offer for cement producer Tasek upwards to RM5.80 per share.

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Friday, it said it was raising the offer from RM5.50 to RM5.80 per offer ordinary share as well as per offer preference share.

The revised offer will remain open for acceptances until 5pm on Aug 19, which is the final closing date. It added that the terms of the revised offer are final and that there wouldn't be any further revisions.

In May, Hong Leong - via subsidiaries HL Cement and Ridge Star - had launched the offer to acquire the shares of Tasek they do not own at RM5.50 per share. Prior to the offer, Hong Leong Asia had an 80.8 per cent stake in Tasek.

As at 5pm on Aug 2, the two joint offerors held total ordinary shares amounting to 85.96 per cent in Tasek.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Jardine Matheson 1H19 underlying profit down 3% to US$738m

Genting Singapore Q2 net profit falls 5% to S$168.4m

Chip Eng Seng to develop latest Adelaide site as Hyatt Regency hotel

M&C posts 5% rise in Q2 net profit to £21m

Jardine C&C posts 6.2% rise in Q2 underlying net profit to US$206m

Utico will walk unless Hyflux inks definitive deal by Aug 16

Editor's Choice

BP_REIT_020819_1.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reits, trusts improve governance, but some lapses draw regulator's ire

BT_20190802_KEITH_3852283.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

STB chief aims to grow, anchor Mice events for the long haul

nz_nainesh_020819.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Affirma Capital eyes Singapore buyout opportunities

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_honestbee_020844.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee seeks court protection for over US$180m of debt; lays off 38 staff

doc76hizvjfzyqayz9s4oe_doc75cur1v6c47qdbow92t.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_ocbc_020829.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC profit for Q2 up 1% to S$1.2b; H1 dividend raised to 25 S cents per share

nz_uob_020824.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB Q2 profit up 8% to S$1.17b, raises interim dividend to 55 S cents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly