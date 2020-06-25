You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hong Leong Finance reopens more branches, SME centres, encourages going digital

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 5:22 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

HONG Leong Finance (HLF) announced on Thursday that it will reopen six branches and two SME centres but encourages customers to continue going digital for their financial needs.

This comes as it caters to the needs of an expected increase in customer traffic as Singapore enters the second week of Phase 2 of Singapore's "Safe Reopening", it said in a statement. 

Said HLF president  Ang Tang Chor: “We understand that customers may need to visit our branches and SME Centres as their daily activities resume. We hope the reopening of these well-located branches and SME Centres will enable our customers to fulfill their financial needs without the need for long travel. We have designated safe-distancing ambassadors at our branches as an additional safe-management measure.”

By the coming Monday,  there will a total of 14 branches and seven SME centres open. The remaining 14 branches and five SME centres remained closed until further notice. 

Meanwhile, fixed-deposit services will remain available via non-face-to-face services through its online deposit instruction form. The forms can be submitted online and customers will be assisted by HLF branch staff through a phone call to "complete the transactions safely for them". 

SEE ALSO

Hong Leong provides loans to help SMEs manage cash flow

Alternative fund-transfer options such as PayNow and Giro are available for loan payments, while cheque payments for loans have ceased at branches. In addition, HLF has since expanded PayNow usage for deposit placements into their fixed-deposit or savings accounts, and for withdrawals.

“We encourage our customers to continue using digital services such as the online deposit instruction form for the renewal of fixed deposits and PayNow for loan payment and deposit placement. This will minimise non-essential visits to the branches and SME Centres, for their personal safety and wellbeing,” said Mr Ang. 

The branches and SME Centres resuming operations were selected based on customer footfall and customer preferences. They are:• Bukit Batok Central Branch• City Square Mall Branch and SME Centre• Hong Lim Branch and SME Centre• Jurong West Branch• Marine Parade Branch• Sengkang Branch

Business hours remain from 10am to 4pm on weekdays; priority is given to customers who are elderly, pregnant or have mobility issues from 10am to noon. Separate queues with seats will be set up for these customers where feasible. 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Yoma up 6.7% on proposed Wave Money deal

Banyan Tree to open farm, restaurant in Thailand with The Boutique Farmers

Broker's take: RHB upgrades SGX to 'buy' on robust trading volumes, further rises expected

Singtel, Nets introduce in-app payment for telco's prepaid users

DBS, ComfortDelGro Taxi in strategic payments partnership

Koh Bros says Van Holland units 22% sold; KBEE unit spin-off gets SGX nod

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 05:12 PM
Government & Economy

WP introduces new candidates, including Nicole Seah and Yee Jenn Jong

THE Workers' Party plans to contest in two single-seat wards and four Group Representation Constituencies (GRC) in...

Jun 25, 2020 05:12 PM
Banking & Finance

Wirecard files for insolvency, becoming first DAX member to fail

[BERLIN] Wirecard said on Thursday it was filing for insolvency after disclosing a US$2.10 billion financial hole in...

Jun 25, 2020 04:58 PM
Transport

Royal Mail slashes management jobs as virus hits postal demand

[LONDON] Royal Mail said it will cut around 2,000 management posts, or 40 per cent of the total, in a bid to...

Jun 25, 2020 04:53 PM
Energy & Commodities

Legal tussles snarl millions in oil from Hin Leong deals

[SINGAPORE] Millions of dollars of oil stored in tanks and ships in Asia and Europe has become caught in a web of...

Jun 25, 2020 04:29 PM
Government & Economy

Philippine central bank unexpectedly cuts interest rates by 50 basis points

[MANILA] The Philippine central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate by a further 50 basis points to a...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.