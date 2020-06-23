You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hong Leong provides loans for SMEs with cash flow issues amid Covid-19

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 9:21 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

HONG Leong Finance said on Tuesday that it has launched its Business Loans Campaign to provide more small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with targeted cash flow-management solutions to cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The finance company said that SMEs with cash flow...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi posts 64.1% fall in H2 net profit to S$4.9m

Soilbuild Construction expects adverse impact from suspension of business

Banyan Tree Holdings hotel business 'continues to be adversely affected'

Geo Energy Resources to potentially pursue listing on Indonesian Stock Exchange

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding bags US$102m worth of new orders

Hot stock: Wilmar up 7% at midday break, prompting SGX query

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 23, 2020 08:50 PM
Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi posts 64.1% fall in H2 net profit to S$4.9m

REAL estate group SingHaiyi on Tuesday reported a net profit of S$4.9 million for the half year ended March 31, 2020...

Jun 23, 2020 08:24 PM
Government & Economy

Denmark's high tax consensus wobbles as Danes told to spend

[COPENHAGEN] Opposition parties in Denmark are pushing for temporary cuts to one of the world's highest tax regimes...

Jun 23, 2020 08:00 PM
Government & Economy

EU leaders to hold physical summit to discuss virus recovery package

[BRUSSELS] The leaders of the 27 EU member states will meet in Brussels on July 17, their first physical summit...

Jun 23, 2020 07:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Soilbuild Construction expects adverse impact from suspension of business

SOILBUILD Construction Group said on Tuesday that the suspension of business activities and extension of...

Jun 23, 2020 06:56 PM
Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree Holdings hotel business 'continues to be adversely affected'

RESORT group Banyan Tree Holdings said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that its hotel business continues to be...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.