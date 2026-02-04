Hongkong Land up 5.2% in early trade; briefly hits 10-year high on Singapore private fund launch

It has injected its stakes in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2, Marina Bay Link Mall and One Raffles Quay into the fund

[SINGAPORE] Shares of Hongkong Land rallied in early trade on Wednesday (Feb 4), after it launched a S$8.2 billion Singapore private fund for commercial real estate.

The counter hit its highest price in more than a decade at 9.01 am, rising 5.2 per cent or US$0.45 to US$9.12, with some 652,700 shares changing hands. This followed its rally from the previous day when the fund was announced and it closed 4.7 per cent higher.

By 9.45 am, it had retreated to US$8.69, up 0.2 per cent or US$0.02, with more than 2.3 million shares traded.

Hongkong Land’s new S$8.2 billion Singapore Central Private Real Estate Fund is the country’s largest commercial real estate private fund.

