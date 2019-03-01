Hongkong Land full-year earnings rise 9% to US$1.04b

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
HONGKONG Land, a member of the Jardine Matheson Group, saw full-year earnings rise in 2018, boosted by higher property rents and its property development business in China and Singapore.
Underlying profit attributable to shareholders hit US$1.04 billion in 2018, up 9 per
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg