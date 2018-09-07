Hot stock: Ascendas Reit units down 2.2% after manager prices S$452m placement at S$2.54 per unit

ASCENDAS Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) units have slipped during Friday's early trading session with the business space and industrial property Reit's unit price down S$0.06 or 2.2 per cent to S$2.63 as at 11.17am.

It was also the bourse's most hotly traded stock with 15.5 million units changing hands in the session.

The dip comes on the back of the Reit manager pricing on Thursday a private placement of 178 million new units at S$2.54 per new unit for gross proceeds of around S$452.1 million.

In a note, OCBC Investment Research analyst Andy Wong said that the brokerage expected to "see some selling pressure in Ascendas Reit’s units this morning following the placement announcement".

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The price per unit represents a discount of 6.09 per cent to the volume-weighted average price of S$2.7047 per share for the trading day on Sept 6, 2018, when the placement agreement was signed.

Ascendas Reit units currently trade at a 3.5 per cent premium on the price of the placement units, which will begin trading when the markets open on Sept 18.

Ascendas Reit said it will use S$250 million, or 55.3 per cent of gross proceeds, to partially fund the acquisition of a second UK logistics portfolio comprising 12 properties located in the UK.

Some S$109 million, or 24.1 per cent of gross proceeds, will fund the development of a build-to-suit facility in Singapore.

Pending more details from the proposed acquisitions and build-to-suit project, Mr Wong maintained the brokerage's "hold" rating on the unit with a fair value of S$2.71.