Hot stock: Ascendas Reit units down 2.2% after manager prices S$452m placement at S$2.54 per unit
ASCENDAS Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) units have slipped during Friday's early trading session with the business space and industrial property Reit's unit price down S$0.06 or 2.2 per cent to S$2.63 as at 11.17am.
It was also the bourse's most hotly traded stock with 15.5 million units changing hands in the session.
The dip comes on the back of the Reit manager pricing on Thursday a private placement of 178 million new units at S$2.54 per new unit for gross proceeds of around S$452.1 million.
In a note, OCBC Investment Research analyst Andy Wong said that the brokerage expected to "see some selling pressure in Ascendas Reit’s units this morning following the placement announcement".
The price per unit represents a discount of 6.09 per cent to the volume-weighted average price of S$2.7047 per share for the trading day on Sept 6, 2018, when the placement agreement was signed.
Ascendas Reit units currently trade at a 3.5 per cent premium on the price of the placement units, which will begin trading when the markets open on Sept 18.
Ascendas Reit said it will use S$250 million, or 55.3 per cent of gross proceeds, to partially fund the acquisition of a second UK logistics portfolio comprising 12 properties located in the UK.
Some S$109 million, or 24.1 per cent of gross proceeds, will fund the development of a build-to-suit facility in Singapore.
Pending more details from the proposed acquisitions and build-to-suit project, Mr Wong maintained the brokerage's "hold" rating on the unit with a fair value of S$2.71.