You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Aspen shares surge 13.6% on plans to transfer to mainboard

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 11:08 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SHARES of Catalist-listed Aspen (Group) Holdings jumped 13.6 per cent after the Malaysian property developer and soon-to-be glove maker announced plans to transfer its listing to the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) mainboard.

The counter hit an intraday high of S$0.25, up 13.6 per cent or S$0.03 as at 10.42am. It was also the fourth most traded by volume at that time, with 16.3 million shares changing hands.

Aspen on Monday said transferring its listing to the mainboard will boost its visibility in the market to help future fundraising efforts. This will allow the company to better tap capital markets - both equity and debt - to maximise the group's growth potential, it said.

The company has submitted an application to SGX and will update shareholders as and when there are material developments.

In August, Aspen proposed to diversify its property business to include the manufacturing and distribution of rubber gloves. The company has since entered into a formal joint venture and shareholders' agreement with global capital market investor CMY Capital, and appointed a managing director for Aspen Glove, its new glove unit.

SEE ALSO

Aspen to move listing to SGX mainboard

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Aspen Glove also agreed to lease a plot of land in Kulim Hi-Tech Park, in the Malaysian state of Kedah, from Kulim Technology Park Corp to build its first factory to manufacture latex and nitrile gloves.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 27, 2020 11:10 AM
Transport

Japan Airlines to post record 230b yen net loss this year: Nikkei

[TOKYO] Japan Airlines (JAL) is likely to post a record net loss of about 230 billion yen (S$2.98 billion) in the...

Oct 27, 2020 11:06 AM
Government & Economy

China's industrial profit growth slows as factory-gate deflation weighs

[BEIJING] Profits at China's industrial firms rose for a fifth straight month in September, but at a slower pace as...

Oct 27, 2020 11:03 AM
Consumer

Second-hand site Vinted happy to scare clothing retailers

[PARIS] With more than 1.3 billion euros (S$2.04 billion) in sales last year on its platform and a new acquisition...

Oct 27, 2020 11:00 AM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin gets reprieve from key ally UMNO in political crisis

[KUALA LUMPUR] The largest party in Malaysia's ruling coalition declared its support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin...

Oct 27, 2020 10:58 AM
Consumer

Starbucks, Yum sales likely recovered, but new costs may weigh

[NEW YORK] US restaurant chains including Starbucks Corp and Taco Bell parent Yum Brands Inc could show a sales...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SIA Engineering, Singtel, Sembcorp, Ascendas Reit, AIMS Apac Reit

Singapore stocks open lower, tracking Wall Street tumble; STI down 0.4%

Green energy drive: Singapore plans trial import of Malaysian electricity

Hotels roll with the punches to keep rooms occupied

Compass, SingNet in copyright fight over alleged Singtel TV infringement

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for