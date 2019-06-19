You are here

Hot stock: DBS up 3.02% following Moody's report that Singapore banks can stand their ground against fintechs

Wed, Jun 19, 2019
DBS shares jumped 3.02 per cent or S$0.75 to S$25.55 as at 10.54am after previously dropping to its week-low price of S$24.646 on Monday.
The lender continues its recovery from a one-month low of S$24.06 on June 3, trending upwards along with its counterparts UOB and OCBC.

The finance stock rally follows a Moody's report on Monday, which said that the banks will be able to defend their market share against fintech competitors, despite the rapidly growing threats to their bank business from these companies.

The report said it was partly because the banks have abundant financial resources to invest in technology, whereas startups are facing increasing competition for funding.

Overall, an upbeat Straits Times Index was also up 1.38 per cent as at 10.57am, following other regional and global market rallies.

