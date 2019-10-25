Hot stock: Eagle Hospitality Trust sinks 13% despite assurance on Queen Mary lease

STAPLED securities of Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) tumbled on Friday, despite the trust saying its sponsor, Urban Commons (UC), is not at risk of losing its lease on a key asset in California.

The counter fell 9.3 per cent or six US cents in the morning to 58.5 US cents as at 10.12am, with 4.6 million units changing hands. It then sank further to 56 US cents by 1.43pm, down 8.5 US cents or 13 per cent on the day with 12.8 million stapled securities traded.

On Thursday after market close, EHT said UC is not in default on the lease to run the historic Queen Mary – a retired luxury cruise liner converted into an upscale 347-room hotel – which forms part of EHT’s portfolio.

EHT was responding to recent media reports that the city of Long Beach, where Queen Mary is docked, had sent a letter claiming UC had not met its lease obligations to maintain the ship, which had fallen into disrepair. The city also gave UC until Oct 31 to respond, or else it may find the Los Angeles-based developer in default.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The letter said UC had not made several repairs, including the removal of 22 lifeboats suspended from the ship. Considered the most urgent project, the lifeboats pose "a serious threat to the ship's structural integrity and the safety of guests and employees", the letter stated.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

UC is preparing a response to be “imminently” sent to the city, to address the items referenced in the letter, EHT clarified on Thursday evening.

On Friday before the midday break, KGI Securities maintained its "outperform" recommendation on EHT with a reduced target price of US$0.72, after pricing in a higher market risk premium and therefore cost of equity. That target price still represents a total upside of 40.5 per cent, inclusive of the FY20 dividend of 11.4 per cent, said KGI analyst Amirah Yusoff.

KGI also performed a worst-case scenario analysis where it removed all rental income contributions from the Queen Mary (about 15 per cent of net property income). Dividend yield is still attractive at 8.2 per cent for FY20, with a reduced target price of US$0.56, Ms Yusoff said. "Based on current prices, we believe the market has priced in the worst case scenario, thus leaving limited downside."