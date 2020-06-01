Hot stock: First Reit units sink 11% after news of Lippo Karawaci rental restructuring

THE unit price of First Real Estate Investment Trust (First Reit) fell on Monday after its former parent company Lippo Karawaci announced it will start discussions to restructure its leases as the Covid-19 pandemic renders its rental subsidies to the Reit "unsustainable".

Units of First Reit dropped 11.3 per cent or 10 Singapore cents to 78.5 cents as at 11.46am on Monday before it called for a trading halt. About 6.6 million units changed hands.

This marks the lowest price for the counter in nearly two months. First Reit units traded at 74.5 cents on April 9.

The Singapore Exchange on Monday morning also queried First Reit about "unusual price movements" of its units. It asked if the company was aware of any unannounced information which might explain the unit price movement.

Under the current rental structure between First Reit and Lippo Karawaci, the Reit is guaranteed a certain rent level, where any declines in the revenue of Lippo's hospital subsidiary, Siloam, increase the rental support First Reit receives.

The Covid-19 pandemic has dealt a blow to Siloam's business as patient volumes declined "drastically" across Indonesia, with revenues at some hospitals down 40 per cent to 50 per cent year on year.

Lippo on Monday said the level of subsidies it provides First Reit is "prohibiting spending to expand medical care and improve medical facilities across Indonesia".