Hot stock: Genting Singapore falls 9.7% on Friday after Q4 results disappoint

Published Fri, Feb 23, 2024 · 10:55 am Updated Fri, Feb 23, 2024 · 5:31 pm
Genting Singapore's shares fall as much as S$0.105 to S$0.925 as at 9.52 am, with 75.8 million shares changing hands.
SHARES of Genting Singapore fell as much as 10.2 per cent on Friday (Feb 23), after the operator of Resorts World Sentosa reported disappointing fourth-quarter financials the day before.

The counter fell as much as S$0.105 to S$0.925 during the trading session, before eventually closing at S$0.93, down S$0.10 or 9.7 per cent. It was the lowest closing price since Dec 6, 2023.

Some 143.6 million shares worth S$136.1 million changed hands during the day, making the counter the third most active in terms...

