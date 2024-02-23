Hot stock: Genting Singapore falls 9.7% on Friday after Q4 results disappoint

SHARES of Genting Singapore fell as much as 10.2 per cent on Friday (Feb 23), after the operator of Resorts World Sentosa reported disappointing fourth-quarter financials the day before.
The counter fell as much as S$0.105 to S$0.925 during the trading session, before eventually closing at S$0.93, down S$0.10 or 9.7 per cent. It was the lowest closing price since Dec 6, 2023.
Some 143.6 million shares worth S$136.1 million changed hands during the day, making the counter the third most active in terms...