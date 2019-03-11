You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Hi-P International shares up 9% during Monday session, highest in 10 months

Mon, Mar 11, 2019 - 11:38 AM
UPDATED Mon, Mar 11, 2019 - 2:17 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SHARES in Hi-P International continue to be on a roll in Monday's session, with the contract manufacturer's stock advancing 14 Singapore cents or 9.0 per cent to trade at S$1.69 as at 1.22pm. The counter last traded at S$1.69 on May 2, 2018.

Hi-P is the Singapore bourse's most heavily traded stock on the day with about 21.9 million shares changing hands, higher than the counter's average of 13.9 million shares traded over the last 15 trading days. The value of trades on Monday as at 1.22pm stood at S$36.0 million, the highest on the Singapore Exchange.

Despite the high level of trading, a remisier The Business Times spoke to "did not hear anything on the ground". There were no married trades or off-market transactions done on HI-P shares this morning either.

A trader said that while he did not hear "any developments on the ground", he noted that in the past, shares in Hi-P - the company produces plastic and metal parts for Apple - tended to move along with reports on iPhone sales forecasts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In February, HI-P posted a fourth-quarter net profit of S$44.8 million, a 24.9 per cent decline on the year-ago period. Revenue for the quarter also fell 10.2 per cent to S$441.9 million as the effects of US-China trade relations weighed in. However, these results beat market expectations.

Maybank Kim Eng upgraded Hi-P from "sell" to "hold", after the firm posted stronger-than-expected Q4 2018 results. The brokerage also raised its target price by 79 per cent to S$1.22 from S$0.68 previously. Meanwhile, DBS Equity Research maintained "hold" on the stock while raising the target price by 7 per cent to S$1.12 from S$0.80 previously. 

The remisier said that the calls made on Hi-P by the brokerages in February were "unlikely to play into the mood today".

Hi-P International, has factories in five Chinese cities. The company has highlighted that it is "aggressively fighting for more projects" and seeking new customers.

Editor's Choice

li
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BT_20190311_NRTOPLINE_3719744.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit eyes further growth after acquisition spree

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 8Telecom served with court summons for non-repayment of share subscription
3 Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery
4 US payroll gains plunge to 20,000 as wages top estimates
5 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_HKEX_110319_45.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Stocks

MSCI, HKEX to launch futures contracts on China share index

li
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

Mar 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, Keppel T&T, DLF Holdings, Metech International, Ryobi Kiso

BP_Jerome Powell_110319_41.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell says Trump can't fire him

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening