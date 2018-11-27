You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Hi-P shares up 7.6% after news of major shareholder mulling deal

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 3:38 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

SHARES in mainboard-listed Hi-P International have advanced by 7.6 per cent during Tuesday's afternoon session, with the contract manufacturer's stock advancing S$0.08 to S$1.14 as at 2.49pm. It was also among the Singapore bourse's 10 most actively traded stocks by volume, with some 15 million shares traded.

The gain comes on the back of news that a controlling shareholder of Hi-P is considering a deal, which could lead to a play for the rest of the stock. The company had announced this early Tuesday in response to a trading query from the Singapore Exchange.

Hi-P drew a trading query from the market regulator on Monday as its stock shot up on heavy trading. The counter had surged 30.9 per cent to close at S$1.06 on Monday after 19.5 million shares changed hands - its highest volume in more than five years, according to KGI Securities' Tuesday morning note.

In a Nov 12 report, Maybank Kim Eng analyst Lai Gene Lih maintained his "hold" call on Hi-P and a target price of S$0.84. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He noted the challenging sales environment for Hi-P going forward: "The Nikkei Asian Review recently reported that Hi-P’s smartphone customer has cancelled its production boost for the cheapest model among this year’s launches, suggesting market demand is underwhelming. Meanwhile, Hi-P’s smart-speaker customer is facing market-share losses due to aggressive tactics from competitors."

In addition, he wrote that management is "concerned" about a weak demand environment in estimated FY2019 due to the direct and indirect effects of the trade war.

In his report, Mr Lai said that currently, they do not see "re-rating catalysts" but an escalation of the trade war or worsening demand outlook may pose a key downside risk to their estimates. 

Similarly, DBS Group Research analyst Ling Lee Keng observed uncertainty in FY2019 forecasts in a report on Nov 8, as customers adjust themselves for the "potential full impact of the trade war".

Hi-P is also expanding its manufacturing footprint outside China, including in Thailand and Poland, and relocation expenses could affect margins, she wrote. 

Ms Ling downgraded her "buy" call on Hi-P to "hold" and lowered the target price to S$0.80.

Companies & Markets

Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended

Hi-P major shareholder mulls deal, raising possibility of deal for rest of manufacturer's shares

Keppel-KBS US Reit acquires second office property in Florida for US$48.5m

FSLT plans preferential 3-for-2 rights offering to raise up to S$43.03m

APTT refinances debts, lowers distributions to cut costs

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Editor's Choice

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

2018-11-20T112020Z_1120952175_RC1FC4D12DF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-NOBLE-GROUP-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
3 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
4 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
5 Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

IMG_8681.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore services sector revenue up by 8% in Q3

Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P major shareholder mulls deal, raising possibility of deal for rest of manufacturer's shares

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

tuas.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

JTC launches Tuas, Tampines sites under Industrial Government Land Sales programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening