You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stock: iFast surges more than 5.5%, prompting SGX query

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 11:08 AM
michellezhu@sph.com.sg@MichZhuBT

file7dyss1z9oll3wcybmxh.jpg
Shares of wealth management platform iFast Corp surged S$0.24 or 5.5 per cent to S$4.59 as at 9.45am on Friday, which resulted in SGX issuing a query.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

SHARES of wealth management platform iFast Corp surged S$0.24 or 5.5 per cent to S$4.59 as at 9.45am on Friday, which resulted in the Singapore Exchange (SGX) issuing a query on the "unusual price movements".

The counter continued its rally to hit an intraday high of S$4.64 before easing slightly to S$4.63 as at 10.31am, up S$0.35 or 8.2 per cent, with two million shares worth S$9.2 million changing hands.

No married deals were recorded in early trade, according to Shareinvestor data.

In a bourse filing, SGX noted that this marked the fourth query issued to iFast in the past six months.

It asked if the company was aware of any possible explanation for the trading activity, including any information not previously announced, or the public circulation of information by rumours or reports. iFast was also asked to confirm its compliance with the mainboard listing rules.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

iFast earlier this month announced that its assets under administration hit a record S$14.45 billion as at Dec 31, 2020. This represents a year-on-year growth of 44.5 per cent from S$10 billion and a quarter-on-quarter increase of 14.8 per cent from S$12.59 billion, said the Singapore-headquartered firm in a Jan 6 filing.

The company was similarly queried by SGX on Jan 4 for "unusual price movements". In its response on the same day, the company noted expectation in the market that the result for the application of the digital bank licence in Singapore was to be announced by the end of last year. It said it was not aware of the outcome of the awarding of the licence at the point in time.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 15, 2021 11:16 AM
Consumer

CDP account holders will soon be able to access their portfolios via SingPass

SUBSCRIBERS

SINGAPORE'S securities depository system has moved a step closer to being unified on the national one-step financial...

Jan 15, 2021 10:49 AM
Companies & Markets

Guoco Group proposes S$0.70 per share offer to take GL private

A WHOLLY-OWNED special purpose vehicle of Hong Kong-listed Guoco Group intends to make a voluntary conditional cash...

Jan 15, 2021 10:36 AM
Energy & Commodities

GE sues Siemens Energy over stolen trade secrets

[NEW YORK] General Electric sued German rival Siemens Energy on Thursday, alleging it exploited the US giant's trade...

Jan 15, 2021 10:32 AM
Life & Culture

Man United face title test in Liverpool showdown

[LONDON] Manchester United's bid to win the Premier League for the first time in eight years will face a major test...

Jan 15, 2021 10:25 AM
Stocks

Xiaomi dives 11% in Hong Kong after US blacklisting

[HONG KONG] Shares in Chinese technology giant Xiaomi collapsed more than 11 per cent in Hong Kong trade on Friday...

UPDATED 34 min ago

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Stocks to watch: Yangzijiang, Medtecs, Sunningdale Tech, First Reit, Lian Beng

Doctor who declared Trump 'healthiest' president ever dies

Magnitude-6.2 quake hits Indonesia's West Sulawesi

First Reit FY2020 DPU down 51.7% to 4.15 S cents

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for