Hot stock: Imperium Crown down 15%

Wed, Jul 25, 2018 - 4:02 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SHARES in Catalist-listed real estate firm Imperium Crown dropped 15 per cent on Wednesday, making it one of the biggest losers on the Singapore bourse by the afternoon trade. 

As at 3.51pm on Wednesday, the counter was trading at 3.4 Singapore cents apiece, down 15 per cent or 0.6 Singapore cent. Some 23.8 million shares changed hands.

Market speculation is that there might be a substantial shareholder selling off shares, though this could not be confirmed. 

One analyst noted that there might be two possible reasons for the plunge in the counter's share price - that a large shareholder might be selling shares, or that there might be differences among people within the firm, as the company had announced some board changes earlier this year. 

