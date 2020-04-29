You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stock: iX Biopharma shares surge after Xativa supply pact in Australia

Wed, Apr 29, 2020 - 11:27 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

IX BIOPHARMA saw its shares surge as much as 22.4 per cent when the market opened following news of the company formalising a supply agreement with Cannatrek Medical Pty Ltd to supply Xativa in Australia.

The pharmaceutical company’s shares rose 0.55 Singapore cent to 30 cents as at 9.01am on Wednesday, compared with a Tuesday closing price of 24.5 cents.

iX Biopharma was also among the most actively traded counters by volume on Wednesday as at 9.03am, with 6.2 million shares traded.

Xativa is a freeze-dried sublingual (under the tongue) medicinal cannabis wafer produced by iX Biopharma. Through the supply agreement, the company will be able to start supplying and distributing the product to pharmacies across Australia, the company said in a regulatory update on Wednesday before the market opened.

Xativa will also be prescribed by medical practitioners to patients through the Special Access Scheme and Authorised Prescriber pathway, administered by the Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia.

SEE ALSO

Hot stock: Japfa climbs 10.8% after proposing dairy unit's stake sale

Cannatrek Medical Pty Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cannatrek Ltd - a medicinal cannabis enterprise with a national distribution network in Australia.

iX Biopharma shares were trading at 28 Singapore cents as at 10.48am on Wednesday, up 3.5 cents or 14.3 per cent.

Companies & Markets

SkillsFuture Singapore suspends Wong Fong unit from funding schemes for a year

Eagle Hospitality Trust appoints financial adviser; 5 hotel managers exit

Olam obtains US$176m term loans to buy agri-commodities from smallholder farmers

FLT renamed Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust after merger

Singapore banks in spotlight over upcoming Q1 provisions, dividends

Should SIA review its fuel hedging policy?

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 29, 2020 11:28 AM
SME

Shopee offers SME financial, educational support

E-COMMERCE platform Shopee, owned by Internet company Sea, is offering a tailored seller support package to help...

Apr 29, 2020 11:09 AM
Stocks

Asia: Equities build on gains as more nations ease lockdowns

[HONG KONG] Asian markets rose again on Wednesday, buoyed by a further easing of coronavirus lockdown measures,...

Apr 29, 2020 11:00 AM
Government & Economy

China's legislature to meet in May after virus delay

[BEIJING] China's top legislature will hold its annual session next month after postponing the meeting for the first...

Apr 29, 2020 10:52 AM
Government & Economy

US government reveals details of sunlight study on coronavirus

[WASHINGTON] The US Department of Homeland Security revealed to AFP on Tuesday new technical details regarding its...

Apr 29, 2020 10:45 AM
Life & Culture

Singapore's 'Beng Who Cooks' offers free meals for needy during Covid-19 lockdown

[SINGAPORE] As food stalls around him have closed during the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore, 28-year-old cook...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.