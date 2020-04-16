Hot stock: Japfa climbs 10.8% after proposing dairy unit's stake sale

SHARES in agri-food company Japfa jumped more than 10 per cent on Thursday morning, after the company announced the previous night that it is looking to sell a 25 per cent stake in its China diary business to Japanese conglomerate Meiji for some US$254 million.

As at 10.55am on Thursday, the mainboard-listed counter was trading at 56.5 Singapore cents, up 5.5 cents or 10.8 per cent. It eased slightly to 56 cents at 11.17am, after 4.2 million shares changed hands.

Singapore-headquartered Japfa had requested a trading halt on Wednesday morning. The firm lifted the halt after trading hours, once it had announced the proposed stake sale.