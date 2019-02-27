You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stock: KrisEnergy shares down 6.2% after wider Q4 loss

Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 11:41 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SHARES in KrisEnergy fell heavily on Wednesday morning after the upstream oil-and-gas outfit posted a day earlier a higher net loss for the fourth quarter of US$97.33 million, up from US$87.57 million for the year-ago period.

The company also said on Tuesday that it has appointed advisers to formally evaluate and implement all viable options available to the group, as it remains over-geared and underequitised.

Its shares shaved off 6.2 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent to 7.6 Singapore cents as at 11.19am. The counter saw heavy trading with about 17.5 million shares changing hands.  

In its earnings statement, KrisEnergy said revenue for the quarter fell 47.7 per cent to US$17.41 million on depressed sales volume.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company said: "While balance sheet management is critical for all operational, financial and strategic decisions, the group has been unable to materially improve liquidity via inorganic means due to covenants imposed by the group's secured and unsecured lenders.

"Organic improvements in liquidity were evident in 2018, however, a material part of the group's liquidity was allocated to debt service, which as a result diverted capital from income-generating activities such as the development of net present value positive developments within the group's portfolio."

It was also disclosed that on April 9, 2018, DBS provided an additional commitment of US$20 million - or an upsize of a bridge loan - under the revolving credit facility for an initial maximum period of three months. KrisEnergy has since then extended its maturity date on its upsized bridge loan to March 8 with the bank.

As of Dec 31, 2018, the group's total equity declined to US$10.1 million, compared with its year-ago total equity of US$159.7 million. This was a result of significant non-cash expenditures relating to finance costs, asset impairments, writedowns and depreciation, depletion and amortisation charges.

Total debt recognised on the group balance sheet as at year-end of 2018 stood at US$459.1 million. The group's gearing as at Dec 31, 2018, was 99.9 per cent.

Editor's Choice

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit partners LNG shipping firm to build floating liquefied natural gas facility

BP_BEST World International _250219_7_0.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World Q4 gain up on 78% gross margin; proposes higher payout

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
3 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite
4 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures
5 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

ak_sgx_2702.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Best World, OUE, Golden Agri-Resources, Olam, Keppel, UOL

SL_bwi_270219_46.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Best World jumps 8.3% on higher earnings and dividends

BT_20190227_ABPARL27_3707731.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Labour crunch takes centre stage in the House

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening