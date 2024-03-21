Hot stock: Marco Polo Marine rises as much as 6.8%, after Maybank initiates coverage with ‘buy’ call

SHARES of Marco Polo Marine rose on Thursday (Mar 21) morning after Maybank Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a “buy” call on Wednesday.
As at 9.23 am, the shipyard and marine logistics company had risen 6.8 per cent or S$0.004 to S$0.063 after 17.1 million of its shares were transacted, which was more than twice the counter’s average volume of about 8.5 million.
