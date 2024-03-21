Marco Polo Marine's trading volume of 29.9 million shares is well above its average of about 8.5 million shares.

"Hot stock: Marco Polo Marine rises as much as 6.8%, after Maybank initiates coverage with ‘buy’ call "

SHARES of Marco Polo Marine rose on Thursday (Mar 21) morning after Maybank Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a “buy” call on Wednesday.

As at 9.23 am, the shipyard and marine logistics company had risen 6.8 per cent or S$0.004 to S$0.063 after 17.1 million of its shares were transacted, which was more than twice the counter’s average volume of about 8.5 million.

Shares of Marco Polo Marine rose 1.7 per cent or S$0.001 at S$0.060 before the midday trading break. Marco Polo Marine...