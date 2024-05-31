The Business Times

Hot stock: Nio shares spike ahead of May delivery data

This is in tandem with its recent bullish stock performance in the US and Hong Kong

Michelle Zhu

Published Fri, May 31, 2024 · 01:00 PM
DUAL-CLASS shares of Nio : NIO 0% on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) rose sharply on Friday (May 31), ahead of the anticipated release of its unaudited first-quarter results.

This was in tandem with its recent bullish stock performance in the US and Hong Kong.

The Chinese electric-vehicle maker is primarily listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and has secondary listings in Hong Kong and Singapore.

