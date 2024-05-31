Hot stock: Nio shares spike ahead of May delivery data
This is in tandem with its recent bullish stock performance in the US and Hong Kong
DUAL-CLASS shares of Nio : NIO 0% on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) rose sharply on Friday (May 31), ahead of the anticipated release of its unaudited first-quarter results.
This was in tandem with its recent bullish stock performance in the US and Hong Kong.
The Chinese electric-vehicle maker is primarily listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and has secondary listings in Hong Kong and Singapore.
