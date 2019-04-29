You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stock: No Signboard shares down by as much as 9.5% after CAD probes share buyback

Mon, Apr 29, 2019 - 12:29 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

BP_NO SIGNBOARD_290419_31.jpg
Shares in No Signboard Holdings tumbled by as much as 9.5 per cent in the early session after the company said that the Singapore Police Force's Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) has launched an investigation over a recent share buyback.
PHOTO: NO SIGNBOARD

SHARES in No Signboard Holdings tumbled by as much as 9.5 per cent in the early session after the company said that the Singapore Police Force's Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) has launched an investigation over a recent share buyback.

The counter also resumed trading on Monday following a trading halt on April 24, when it last traded at 8.4 Singapore cents.

As at the midday break, No Signboard shares were 0.5 Singapore cent or 6 per cent down at 7.9 cents. Around 577,600 shares were traded, more than the average volume over the last 15 trading days of 135,000 shares.

Its shares have not closed below 8.2 Singapore cents since listing on the Catalist board in November 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In February, the restaurant operator said that chief executive Lim Yong Sim inadvertently instructed the company’s broker to buy back shares during a trading restriction period.

“This was an honest mistake on the part of Mr Lim as he did not notice that the share purchase at prices of up to S$0.14 exceeded the 5 per cent cap above the average closing price of the last five days permitted under the share buyback mandate of $0.1226 as at Jan 31, 2019,’’ the company explained. 

On Jan 31, the stock surged nearly 24 per cent to S$0.15, prompting the SGX query and soon after, a trading halt from the restaurant operator. 

No Signboard said that it is fully cooperating with the authorities after receiving requests on April 24 to assist investigations into the share buyback. Those shares were bought at a price that was above the regulatory limit on share buybacks and purchased during a black-out period.

From April 24 to 26, the company provided CAD with access to and copies of documents in connection with the abortive share buyback.

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

BT_20190429_ANGLAW29_3765647.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

BT_20190429_JABRIGHTZ9W0_3766017.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver linings in economy amid weak sentiment

Most Read

1 After Hyflux's fall, Singapore debt buyers are scrutinising other firms
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 Organising the organisation
4 UOB shareholders pleased with its performance, but raise questions about expenses, practices
5 Nikkei buys Singapore-based media startup DealStreetAsia
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_DBS_290419_32.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

MOU signing - Nets and MPU - Apr 29.JPG
Apr 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Nets, Myanmar’s national payment network to co-develop QR code system

Apr 29, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, Best World, iFast, Raffles Medical, Thakral, No Signboard, Ayondo

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening