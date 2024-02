Olam's earnings per share stands at S$0.0567 for the half year, up from S$0.0478 the previous year.

"Hot stock: Olam rises as much as 10% after posting increase in H2 profit"

SHARES of mainboard-listed Olam Group climbed as much as 10 per cent on Wednesday (Feb 28) after the agri-business group posted a 15.4 per cent rise in net profit for its second half ended Dec 31, 2023.

The counter reached a high of S$0.99 on Wednesday morning, up S$0.09 as at 9.12 am. By 10.22 am, the...