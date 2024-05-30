Hot stock: Sats up 6.8% on heavy trading after H2 earnings surge

SHARES of Sats rose as much as 6.8 per cent on Thursday (May 30) after the company reported stellar results the day before.

As at 9.46 am, the counter was up S$0.18 at S$2.81 with 14 million shares changing hands. The last time it closed at this level was in Feburary.

The in-flight caterer and ground handler reported earnings of S$64.1 million for the second half ended Mar 31, more than 10 times the S$6 million in the year-ago period.