Hot stock: Sats up 6.8% on heavy trading after H2 earnings surge
Company is back in the black for the full year
SHARES of Sats rose as much as 6.8 per cent on Thursday (May 30) after the company reported stellar results the day before.
As at 9.46 am, the counter was up S$0.18 at S$2.81 with 14 million shares changing hands. The last time it closed at this level was in Feburary.
The in-flight caterer and ground handler reported earnings of S$64.1 million for the second half ended Mar 31, more than 10 times the S$6 million in the year-ago period.
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Companies & Markets
Mandai Park appoints DBS CEO Piyush Gupta as board chair
Hot stock: AEM drops 6.6% after CEO quits
Hot stock: Nio shares spike ahead of May delivery data
Aircraft shortages turn into cash bonanza for some airlines
Foxconn eyes 40% global AI server market share
Thailand exploring small modular nuclear reactor technology, says PM