You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stock: SembMarine down 3% after reporting deeper Q3 loss; OCBC downgrade

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 10:07 AM
UPDATED Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 1:51 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

nz_sembcorp_131119.jpg
Shares of Sembcorp Marine (SembMarine) were down 3.7 per cent following the release of third-quarter results on Wednesday which posted a wider net loss of S$52.6 million, from S$29.8 million a year ago.
PHOTO: SEMBCORP MARINE

SEMBCORP Marine (SembMarine) shares were down 3 per cent at Wednesday session's midday break following Q3 earnings that missed street estimates, and OCBC Investment Research lowering its fair value for the rig builder.

The offshore and marine player's stock opened at S$1.29, 3.7 per cent lower than Tuesday's closing price of S$1.34. But it managed to recover some of those losses to trade at S$1.30, four Singapore cents or 3 per cent lower.

On Wednesday, SembMarine posted a net loss for the July-September quarter of S$52.6 million, which sent net loss for the first nine months of FY2019 to S$59.5 million.

The group's revenue for Q3 fell 38.6 per cent to S$717.2 million, from S$1.17 billion a year ago, mainly due to lower revenue recognition from rigs and floaters projects.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Performance for both the quarter and the first nine months of the year missed street estimates.

SEE ALSO

Hot stock: MNACT down 4.9% after 'extensive damage' to Hong Kong mall from protests

Following the release of third-quarter results, OCBC analysts downgraded their recommendation on SembMarine to "sell" and lowered their fair value estimate for the rig builder from S$1.29 to S$1.24.

The research house said: "Despite improved margin recognition from recently secured production floater projects, nine-month operating loss was mainly due to continued low overall business volume and accelerated depreciation of S$30 million arising from the group’s transformation and yard consolidation strategy, where SembMarine will relocate all operations from its Tanjong Kling Yard by end 2019 and realise cost savings estimated at S$48 million per annum from FY2020 onwards."

On outlook, SembMarine is expecting losses to continue into the fourth quarter, and the full-year loss to be higher than last year's. It added that challenges in the offshore and marine sector persist and competition remains intense.

Potential share catalysts include a rise in oil prices, better-than-expected new order flows at decent margins and corporate restructuring at parent Sembcorp Industries, OCBC said.

Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy inks letter of award for Cambodia oil platform fabrication

Hot stock: MNACT down 4.9% after 'extensive damage' to Hong Kong mall from protests

Hatten Land Q1 profit jumps to RM2.6m on higher earnings from projects

Valuetronics Q2 profit up 26.3% on absence of one-off provision for China plant

PropNex Q3 profit slips 15.2% to S$6.1m

SembMarine Q3 loss widens to S$52.6m

BREAKING

Nov 13, 2019 01:29 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon down 0.64% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon weaker, with the Straits Times Index down 0.64 per cent or...

UPDATED 7 min ago
Nov 13, 2019 01:17 PM
Consumer

China retail giant Alibaba given OK for huge Hong Kong listing

[HONG KONG] Chinese online retail titan Alibaba has been given the go-ahead to list shares in Hong Kong, reports...

Nov 13, 2019 01:13 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong banks tell staff: cancel meetings, watch family, be safe

[HONG KONG] Safety memos have become a part of daily life at big banks in Hong Kong but the latest edition are...

Nov 13, 2019 01:05 PM
Government & Economy

China holding third Taiwanese man on security grounds: state media

[BEIJING] Beijing is investigating a Taiwanese man on suspicion of engaging in activities that endanger national...

Nov 13, 2019 12:25 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS co-creates framework with financial sector for responsible use of AI

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will be working with financial industry partners on an initiative known as...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly