Hot stock: SembMarine shares down 3.7% on deeper Q3 loss

SHARES of Sembcorp Marine (SembMarine) were down 3.7 per cent following the release of third-quarter results on Wednesday which posted a wider net loss of S$52.6 million, from S$29.8 million a year ago.

At the market's open, shares fell to S$1.29 as at 9am, compared with a closing price of S$1.34 on Tuesday. The counter has since edged up 3.0 per cent or four Singapore cents to S$1.30 as at 9.57am.

The rig builder on Wednesday said the net loss was mainly attributed to costs for rigs and floaters projects, as well as continued low overall business volume which impacted the absorption of overhead costs.

This was offset by margin recognition from newly secured production floater projects and rig delivery.

The group's revenue for Q3 fell 38.6 per cent to S$717.2 million, from S$1.17 billion a year ago, mainly due to lower revenue recognition from rigs and floaters projects. Loss per share amounted to 2.52 Singapore cents from 1.42 cents a year ago.

On outlook, the group is expecting losses to continue into the fourth quarter, and the full-year loss to be higher than last year's. It added that challenges in the offshore and marine sector persist and competition remains intense.