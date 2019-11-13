You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stock: SembMarine shares down 3.7% on deeper Q3 loss

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 10:07 AM
Vivienne Tay@VivienneTayBT

nz_sembcorp_131119.jpg
Shares of Sembcorp Marine (SembMarine) were down 3.7 per cent following the release of third-quarter results on Wednesday which posted a wider net loss of S$52.6 million, from S$29.8 million a year ago.
PHOTO: SEMBCORP MARINE

SHARES of Sembcorp Marine (SembMarine) were down 3.7 per cent following the release of third-quarter results on Wednesday which posted a wider net loss of S$52.6 million, from S$29.8 million a year ago.

At the market's open, shares fell to S$1.29 as at 9am, compared with a closing price of S$1.34 on Tuesday. The counter has since edged up 3.0 per cent or four Singapore cents to S$1.30 as at 9.57am. 

The rig builder on Wednesday said the net loss was mainly attributed to costs for rigs and floaters projects, as well as continued low overall business volume which impacted the absorption of overhead costs.

This was offset by margin recognition from newly secured production floater projects and rig delivery.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The group's revenue for Q3 fell 38.6 per cent to S$717.2 million, from S$1.17 billion a year ago, mainly due to lower revenue recognition from rigs and floaters projects.  Loss per share amounted to 2.52 Singapore cents from 1.42 cents a year ago.

SEE ALSO

Hot stock: MNACT down 4.9% after 'extensive damage' to Hong Kong mall from protests

On outlook, the group is expecting losses to continue into the fourth quarter, and the full-year loss to be higher than last year's. It added that challenges in the offshore and marine sector persist and competition remains intense.

Companies & Markets

Hot stock: MNACT down 4.9% after 'extensive damage' to Hong Kong mall from protests

Hatten Land Q1 profit jumps to RM2.6m on higher earnings from projects

Valuetronics Q2 profit up 26.3% on absence of one-off provision for China plant

PropNex Q3 profit slips 15.2% to S$6.1m

SembMarine Q3 loss widens to S$52.6m

Dasin Retail Trust Q3 DPU falls 5.5%; to buy 2 Chinese malls from sponsor, chairman

BREAKING

Nov 13, 2019 09:59 AM
Technology

Google healthcare data move makes some quesy

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google on Tuesday defended a project aimed at modernising healthcare while giving it access to...

Nov 13, 2019 09:55 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks tumble at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled at the beginning of Wednesday following another day of violent protests that...

Nov 13, 2019 09:46 AM
Government & Economy

Australia's wage drought suggest more stimulus needed to flare economic growth

[SYDNEY] Australian wage growth slowed last quarter from a year ago in a disappointing outcome for household...

Nov 13, 2019 09:46 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: MNACT down 4.9% after 'extensive damage' to Hong Kong mall from protests

UNITS of Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT) faltered on Wednesday morning following updates on its...

Nov 13, 2019 09:43 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares edge lower on trade uncertainties; New Zealand up

[BENGALURU] Australian shares slipped slightly on Wednesday amid thin volumes as a lack of details on the Sino-US...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly