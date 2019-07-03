Hot stock: SembMarine shares slide 7.14% after Brazil police executes search warrant on unit in anti-graft probe

SEMBCORP Marine (SembMarine) shares faced a selloff in early morning trade following an earlier announcement that Brazilian authorities had executed a search warrant on Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA), its subsidiary in Brazil.

Just 30 minutes into morning trade, the offshore and marine firm’s shares had slid 7.14 per cent or 11 Singapore cents to S$1.43 at 9.33am. It previously closed at S$1.54 on Tuesday.

The search warrant by the Brazil Federal Police was in connection with ongoing investigations related to Operation Car Wash in Brazil, the country’s biggest anti-graft crackdown.

SembMarine understands the search relates to investigations against Guilherme Esteves de Jesus, a former consultant engaged by EJA in Brazil who has been arrested by the Brazilian Federal Police. He is facing ongoing criminal charges which have not been concluded.

The company said it has a strict compliance programme and continuously works to ensure its policies and procedures are in place to prevent any violation of anti-corruption laws applicable to its operations.

CGS-CIMB, in a report on Tuesday, maintained its "add" call with a lowered target price of S$1.75 as net gearing for the firm improves in the second quarter to 1.3 times with the completion of semi-submersible crane vessel Sleipnir.

Analyst Lim Siew Khee said the S$2 billion subordinated loan from Sembcorp Industries, backed by Temasek, is "the best outcome" following years of speculation on equity raising, privatisation or bailout options for SembMarine’s highly geared balance sheet.

The move eliminates risks of dilution and major change in corporate shareholding structure.

"If SembMarine retires about S$1.5 billion of its loans, net gearing could aesthetically be reduced to 0.7 times (including Sleipnir’s collection) by end-2019," Ms Lim added.

As at 10.26am, Sembcorp Industries shares were trading at S$2.41, down six Singapore cents or 2.43 per cent.